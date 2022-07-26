Williams Baptist University has announced that Dr. Trent Broussard will join WBU this fall as Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities. Broussard will direct the university’s touring choir, the Williams Singers, the NEA Chorale, and serve as a member of the music faculty.

“Dr. Broussard and his wife, Margie, are a wonderful fit for WBU,” said WBU President Dr. Stan Norman. “He has the experience, the academic acumen and the talent we were seeking to direct the Williams Singers and teach our music students. In addition, they are Arkansas natives and have children in Jonesboro.”

Broussard holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from Arkansas State University, and he has also earned the Doctor of Educational Ministry in Christian worship from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is currently working toward a Doctor of Philosophy degree in church music & worship at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He has served for the past 26 years as pastor of worship at Calvary Baptist Church in Holland, Michigan. He has also directed high school and middle school choirs for the past 12 years at Calvary Baptist Schools in Holland.

“Dr. Broussard brings with him nearly three decades of experience in local church ministry, music education and professional music,” said Dr. Rhyne Putman, associate vice president for academic affairs. “He is passionate about training the next generation of worship leaders and music educators. We are thrilled that God has brought him to WBU.”

Broussard also sings professionally and is an accomplished opera performer. He sings with the Holland Chorale, Opera Grand Rapids and the West Michigan Opera Project. He has performed in Pirates of Penzance, Don Giovanni, Carmen and a number of other operas, and he has been the bass soloist in Handel’s Messiah, Mozart’s Requiem and Rossini’s Stabat Mater.

“After an exhaustive and diligent search to find the right person for this critical position, we are truly blessed that God has provided someone who is both imminently qualified and ideally suited for our campus culture,” said Norman. “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Trent and Margie Broussard to Williams!”

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark. The university’s fine arts department offers baccalaureate majors in music, music education and church music.