Williams Baptist University is inviting businesses in the Walnut Ridge, Hoxie and Pocahontas communities to take part in the Williams BLUE program to provide special offers and discounts to WBU students, faculty and staff.

Participants receive decals to display at their businesses, and are listed in a directory that is given to all students and displayed online. There is no charge for this service.

In addition to the printed directory that is distributed to students, faculty and staff, all Williams BLUE participants are listed online at www.williamsbu.edu/blue.

“Approximately 75 percent of WBU students come from out of town and live on campus,” said Brett Cooper, vice president for creative services and technology. “Williams BLUE helps connect these students with local businesses and our community, plus it’s a boost to the local economy. We have about 60 businesses already participating, and we would love to add more.”

Williams BLUE is an acronym for Businesses Linking Up Eagles, according to Cooper. The program was begun in cooperation with the chambers of commerce in Lawrence and Randolph Counties, and it has been active for two decades.

If you are a current business participant of the Williams BLUE program and would like to continue, no action is needed. If you are interested in becoming a participant or would like to make changes to your current participation, please contact the Williams Baptist University marketing and communications office at 870.759.4107 or by email at bcooper@williamsbu.edu.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.