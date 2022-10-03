The Williams Baptist University Theatre department will open its 2022-23 season with a production of “You Can’t Take It With You” Oct. 28-29 in Startup Chapel as part of the 2022 Homecoming celebration.

The play portrays the Sycamore family living in New York with their eccentric hobbies and unique lifestyles but all that must change when young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company’s vice president Tony Kirby and the family must straighten up to meet their new in-laws.

Your Can’t Take It With You was originally written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman and first appeared on Broadway in 1936. The production won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1937 and was adapted for the screen in 1938 where it won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director.

Admission for the production is $3 for students and senior citizens and $5 for general admissions.

