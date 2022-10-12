The theme will be “Forever Eagles: Return to the Nest” as Williams Baptist University celebrates its annual Homecoming festivities on Saturday, Nov. 5. A number of events are planned on the WBU campus for the week leading up to Homecoming.

“Homecoming is a week we look forward to every year,” said WBU President Dr. Stan Norman. “We are always excited to welcome alumni back to their alma mater and to show them all that God is doing on the Williams campus. Our performing arts groups will perform and several of our athletic teams will be in action. Reunions will be held, and we all anticipate a great time.”

Homecoming week kicks off Oct. 28 and 29 when the Williams Theatre Department stages “You Can’t Take It With You.” The comedy begins at 7:30 p.m. both evenings in Startup Chapel.

On Monday, Oct. 31, Williams students are invited to Treats in the Cove, where they will celebrate Halloween and enjoy a night of fellowship and treats in WBU’s faculty and staff neighborhood.

Friday, Nov. 4, will be another big day on campus, starting with a barbeque lunch on Midkiff Meadow, the central campus lawn. The Homecoming parade will take place at 1 p.m. and run through campus.

A pep rally will take place on Midkiff Meadow after the parade. Athletic teams will be introduced and the Homecoming coronation will take place at that event.

Homecoming on Nov. 5 begins with an alumni golf outing, which will commence at 9 a.m. on the South Course at Cherokee Village. Alumni will be golfing alongside members of the WBU golf team.

Eagle Fest begins at 10 a.m. on Midkiff Meadow. Campus groups – including social clubs, organizations, academic departments and more – will have booths setup on the lawn with games and activities. The WBU Worship Team and the Americana Band will perform at the event.

The Lady Eagles volleyball team will be in action at noon. They will take on American Midwest Conference foe Hannibal-LaGrange in the Southerland-Mabee Center.

More performing arts groups will showcase their talents at 12:30 p.m. in Manley Chapel. The Williams Singers, WBU Band, and The Cast will all perform in what has come to be a very popular Homecoming event.

The men’s basketball team takes the court at 3 p.m. The Eagles will take on Central Christian College of The Bible in the Southerland-Mabee Center. The Homecoming court will be presented at halftime of the basketball game.

More details on WBU Homecoming is available online at williamsbu.edu/homecoming/.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.