The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is showing its support for Homecoming at Williams Baptist University. The chamber is encouraging local businesses to “Paint the Town Blue” for the WBU festivities, which are scheduled for November 4 and 5.

“The chamber is encouraging everyone to get blue at our local businesses for Williams Homecoming,” said Rachel King, executive director of the chamber. “We want businesses to get creative and have fun with this event. I can’t wait to see all of the blue decorations they come up with.”

King said the chamber will award a prize for best decorated business. Ideas include painting store windows, using blue decorations around businesses, displaying signs welcoming WBU alumni back to their college community, and other ways to celebrate the event along with the university.

“This community was a home away from home for our alumni, and they look forward to getting back to it at Homecoming,” said Brett Cooper, vice president for creative services and technology at Williams. “They enjoy returning with their friends to the restaurants and other places they enjoyed when they were at WBU. It will be great to see those businesses sharing in the spirit of Homecoming weekend.”

Cooper noted that in addition to alumni, a large number of WBU students and their parents will be on hand for Homecoming and will be circulating in the community during Homecoming.

“We want the community will feel welcome, and we invite our friends from the area to all of the Homecoming festivities,” Cooper said. More information on WBU’s Homecoming can be found at williamsbu.edu/homecoming/.