Kaylen Doss of Paragould, Ark., and Grant Goad of Jonesboro, Ark., were crowned the 2022 Williams Baptist University Homecoming queen and king in a coronation ceremony Thursday, Nov. 3.

Doss is a senior biology major and is the daughter of Mithcell and Joy Doss. Goad, a senior Theology major, is the son of Wiley and Kim Goad

Also on the Homecoming court were seniors Molly Henson of Wynne, Ark., and Ethan Glenn of Oscoela, Ark. Guerrero, a Liberal Arts major with an emphasis in Biology and Psychology, is the daughter of Michael Henson and Dana Jones, while Glenn, a Health and Physical Education major, is the son of Jason and Michelle Glenn.

Representing the junior class on the court were Laila Byas of Cleveland, Miss., and Joel Marlow of Imboden, Ark. Byas is a Psychology major with a minor in social work and is the daughter of Victor and Denise Byas, while Marlow is a Biblical Theology major and the son of Steven and Karen Marolow.

Sophomores on the Homecoming court were Zaelin Morris of Mayflower, Ark., and Trevor Little of Bergman, Ark. Morris is a Health and Physical education major with a minor in History and is the daughter of Jeremy and Tia Morris, while Little is a Great Commission Studies major and is the son of Timothy and Tori Little.

The freshman class was represented by Morgan Garner of Rector, Ark., and Joe Clayton of Walnut Ridge, Ark. Garner, a business finance major, is the daughter of Tracy and Amy and Clayton, also a business major, is the son of Van and Terri Clayton.

The Homecoming court and the king and queen were selected by a vote of the WBU student body.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.