Dr. Rodney Harris, Chair and Assistant Professor of History at Williams Baptist University and Director of the Randolph County Heritage Museum, has released a pictorial history of Pocahontas and Randolph County. Arcadia Publishing publishes the Images of America Series.

Harris, a native of Pocahontas, holds a Ph.D. in History from the University of Arkansas. He has taught history and government at WBU since 2017.

Five Rivers Historic Preservation, Inc. owns and operates the Randolph County Heritage Museum. Harris has served as the museum director since 2018.

The RCHM will host a book signing on November 17, 2022, from 3:30-6:30 pm. All proceeds go to the museum.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.