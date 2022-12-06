The Williams Baptist University Board of Trustees took time Tuesday to commend several WBU employees who have distinguished themselves in recent months. The board, meeting in regular session on the Williams campus, also welcomed five new members to its ranks.

Board members expressed their appreciation to four Williams employees: Zane Wright, Gabriel Sitibaldi, Dr. Charlotte Wheeless and Dr. Ruth Provost. Wright and Sitibaldi were honored as American Midwest Conference Coach of the Year in their respective sports of men’s golf and men’s soccer.

Wheeless, chair of the Williams Teacher Education Program, was recognized for leading WBU to accreditation by the prestigious Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation. And Provost, chair of the WBU Department of Psychology, was honored for her work leading the university’s efforts in its recent Higher Learning Commission accreditation visit.

“These four employees serve in widely varied capacities at WBU, but they are united in the excellence of their work for this institution,” said Williams President Dr. Stan Norman. “All of these colleagues have made our university better through their hard work, and they have brought welcome recognition to WBU. It is quite fitting that our board honor these employees for their fine work.”

Tuesday was the first board meeting for five new trustees. The new trustees include Susan Shell Allison of Benton, LeAnn Caudle of Bentonville, Larry Singleton of Paragould, Blake Swindle of Benton and Amy Williams of Cabot. Singleton has served previously on the WBU board, while the others are beginning their first terms.

“We have a great group of new trustees, and we were delighted to welcome them today,” Norman said. “This is a diverse slate of leaders from around the state of Arkansas who have committed to serve WBU through our board. We have a wonderful group of trustees who believe passionately in Christian higher education, and these new board members will be a great addition.”

WBU board members are appointed by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention. In all, the Williams board is comprised of 24 trustees.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.



