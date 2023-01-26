Williams Baptist University received a $7,500 gift from First National Bank of Lawrence County Thursday in support of the Williams Works program. The check was presented to WBU President Dr. Stan Norman by Maria Kovak, Vice President & Loan Officer at the Pocahontas branch.

The Williams Works program has entered its third year as the initiative continues to grow. The program now has over 70 students and continues to add community partners like Bosch Tools and Brown Engineers from Little Rock as work stations. In addition Williams Corner opened for business selling local produce grown on Eagle Farms, as well plants grown in the greenhouses as well as gift items.

Students in Williams Works work 16 hours a week through the fall and spring semesters and in exchange for their work hours, they have the cost of their tuition and fees covered each semester they work. In addition, they will have the opportunity to work through the summer and have their room and board expenses as well, giving them the opportunity to graduate debt-free.

Students work a variety of jobs around campus and in the community to accumulate their hours which include jobs on WBU’s produce farm, Eagle Farms and through community partners like Bosch Tools and Lawrence Healthcare which provide students the opportunity to work in a material handling and healthcare environments.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.