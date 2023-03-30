The walls of the Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria were turned into an open canvas for the art students of Williams Baptist University.

Director of Dining Services Jenny Young contacted WBU art professor Dr. Sandy Baltz, asking if her art students could use their talents to decorate the walls of the dining area with sports and academic themes. Young is with Fresh Ideas, the food service provider at WBU.

The students and Dr. Baltz worked with Young to produce a design, which included silhouettes of all the sports that are offered at WBU along with the school’s sports logo.

Another design was developed that includes Greek columns to represent academia and also includes the five traits of The Williams Way: Christ-Centered Purpose, Unwavering Tenacity, Courageous Faith, Selfless Sacrifice, Work as Mission.

“This was a great opportunity for students to experience the ‘real work’ atmosphere,” said Dr. Baltz. “Students enjoyed painting on the project for two weeks and knowing they produced something that will be seen by students of WBU for years to come.”

The students from the Illustration class are:

Madelynne Boyer, Mary Kate Cole, Emilee Cook, Ellie Cox, Abby Dutka, Ali Kercherval, Kyndall Mackey, Chance Matthews, Cameron McCoy, Gabby Patterson, Devon Perez, Elle Ring, Remi Rush, Emma Smotherman, Wouter Villhaber, and Eric Williams.

The students from the Painting I and Painting II classes are:

Eric Burns, Corynna Cliff, Mattea Cliff, Alyssa Cordell, Madison Creasy, Abby Dutka, Kaylen Doss, Brylee Doyle, Cash Forrester, Will Gossage, Jordan Haynes, Tyler Jones, Kyndall Mackey, Ethan Meredith, Skylar Morrison, Alex Osborne, Gabby Patterson, Katelyn Perryman, Tracie Petty, Nick Powell, Rebekah Presley, Adrianna Rogers, Remi Rush, MeKency Shepard, Gatlin Taylor, Tristen Wheeler, Eric Williams, and Matt Woods.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.