Quick Links

Reagan Lee of Southaven, Miss., is the first recipient of the Roland Chappell Scholarship at Williams Baptist University. The scholarship was recently established in memory of Roland Chappell, a WBU alumnus and longtime pastor who served churches in Arkansas, Texas and Missouri.

The scholarship is funded by Chappell’s nephew, David Ross of Hillsboro, Mo. Chappell’s daughter, Ruth Anna Chappell, was also in attendance as Lee was recognized as the scholarship recipient. The scholarship presentation was made at WBU’s Academic Awards Ceremony by Dr. Robert Foster, chair of the Department of Christian Ministries at the university.

Students were asked to submit the manuscript of a sermon for consideration. Lee was selected as the inaugural recipient for his sermon on Philippians 1:1-11, entitled “How to Increase Your Joy.”

The scholarship is to be awarded yearly to a WBU student selected through the same process.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge. Christian ministries is one of over 25 bachelor’s degree majors offered at WBU. The university also offers two master’s degrees in education.

