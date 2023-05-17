Quick Links

Williams Baptist University awarded degrees to 134 graduates during its 2023 commencement exercises Saturday, May 6. The graduates represented 23 Arkansas counties, nine states and three nations.

Honor graduates were recognized as being cum laude (3.5-3.69 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.7-3.84 GPA) or summa cum laude (3.85-4.0 GPA).

In addition Coe Scholars were recognized for their outstanding academic achievement. Coe Scholars are a select group of exceptional WBU students who have participated in an enhanced academic experience during their time at Williams.

Those receiving the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) and Master of Science in Education (MSE) are noted below, as well.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.

WBU graduates from Arkansas, listed by county, degree and hometown included:

BENTON

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Bentonville: Alyssa Cordell (Coe Scholar).

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Cave Springs: Cierra Clayton.

CARROLL

Master of Arts in Teaching – Berryville: Anthony Noftsger.

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6 – Berryville: Maryn Adelle Jones (Coe Scholar and summa cum laude).

CRAIGHEAD

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Jonesboro: Grant Goad.



Bachelor of Arts in English – Jonesboro: Mallory Mills.

Bachelor of Arts in History – Jonesboro: Eric N. Tolar.

Bachelor of Arts in Music and Worship – Jonesboro: Jared Keith Veteto (Coe Scholar and cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Brookland: Breanna Condon (summa cum laude); Paige Strode (summa cum laude); Jonesboro: Braxton Haff (magna cum laude); Corynna Madison Cliff (magna cum laude); Lake City: Hailey Diane Carr (summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Bay: Dylan Creech (magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Jonesboro: Michael Matthews.

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6 – Bono: Daylee Bonham (summa cum laude); Lake City: Jessica Foster; Jonesboro: Kayla Michelle Harp (summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Jonesboro: Jarron Brantley (cum laude).

CROSS

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Wynne: Molly Henson (summa cum laude).

CRITTENDEN

Master of Arts in Teaching – Marion: Harley Strayhorn.

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Marion: Chandler White

Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management – Earle: Taylor Roeder.

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6 – Marion – Malia Nichols (cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – West Memphis: Chavaris Adaway.

FAULKNER

Bachelor of Science in Secondary Social Studies Education – Conway: Logan T. Evans (Coe Scholar and cum laude).

FULTON

Master of Arts in Teaching – Salem: Brody Ninemire.

Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts – Salem: Harrison Henley.

Bachelor of Arts in Music – Mammoth Spring: Adrianna Rogers.

Bachelor of Science in Finance: Salem: Cameron Henley; Viola: Ethan Meredith.

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Salem: Remington Rush.

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Mammoth Spring: Dennis H. Wood (summa cum laude).

GREENE

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Paragould: Luke Presley Williams, Mason Wills.

Bachelor of Arts in Health & Physical Education – Paragould: Nash Davis

Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts – Paragould: Haley Grace Gray.

Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management – Paragould: Jose A. Perez.

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Paragould – Kaylen Doss (magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Paragould: Ashlyn Kay Messer; Tristen Wheeler.

Bachelor of Science in Middle Level Education – Marmaduke: Reesa Hampton (magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Paragould: Gage Blankenship (cum laude), Chance Wayne Matthews, Hailey Stallings, Kaitlyn Wicker.

INDEPENDENCE

Master of Arts in Teaching – Batesville: Jared Dahl; Erin Harper.

Bachelor of Science in Family Psychology – Floral: Hayley Neal.

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Batesville: Kirstin Nicole Shell (cum laude).

IZARD

Bachelor of Science in Biology, Bachelor of Science in Psychology (double major) – Sidney: Maura Kirsten Thomason (Coe Scholar and summa cum laude).

JACKSON

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Newport: Cash Forrester (Coe Scholar and magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Newport: Chloe Y. Hardaway.

JEFFERSON

Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management – Pine Bluff: Italei’ M. Gray.

LAWRENCE

Master of Arts in Teaching – Hoxie: Ashley Manning; Portia: Angel Blair.

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Walnut Ridge: Logan Harrison Lee Brown.

Bachelor of Arts in History – Hoxie: Robert Cullum.

Bachelor of Arts in Music and Worship – Walnut Ridge: Tate Anderson (Coe Scholar and magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management – Walnut Ridge: Hallie Jo Brown (cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Walnut Ridge: Shyanne Reid Foley (Coe Scholar).

Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies – Imboden: Kelsey Jo Carter.

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6 – Hoxie: Jessica Luttrell.

Bachelor of Science in Finance: Walnut Ridge: Jordan Haynes.

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Hoxie: Spencer Decker.

Bachelor of Science in Marketing, Bachelor of Science in Finance (double major) – Walnut Ridge: Mason McEntire.

LONOKE

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6 – Cabot: Allison Haile.

MARION

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Flippin: Matthew Woods (magna cum laude).

MISSISSIPPI

Bachelor of Arts in History – Osceola: Halee Mills (cum laude).

Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management – Osceola: Hannah Baker (magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6 – Manila: Madison Bibbs (Coe Scholar and magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Health & Physical Education – Osceola: Ethan Glenn.

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Blytheville: Jenna James (cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Blytheville: Emily Pankey (cum laude).

PHILLIPS

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Helena-West Helena: Kristen Robbins (magna cum laude).

PULASKI

Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts – Maumelle: Joshua Jaques; North Little Rock: Desmond Cordova.

Bachelor of Arts in Music – Little Rock: MeKency Lauren Shepard (summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts: North Little Rock: Brianna Williams.

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Little Rock: RaJhon A. McIntosh.

RANDOLPH

Master of Arts in Teaching – Pocahontas: Paige Tribble; Reyno: Andrew Radcliff.

Master of Science in Education – Maynard: Lawanda Knee; Pocahontas: Ashlyn Ellis.

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Pocahontas: Jared Erwin (Coe Scholar and summa cum laude); Jordyn Rice, Ashley Faith Tweedy (Coe Scholar and magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Pocahontas: Jonathan Adams, Trason Johnson.

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6 – Maynard: Destiny Autry (magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6 – Pocahontas: Rachel Burtman (magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Instrumental Music Education – Pocahontas: Adrian Hurst.

Bachelor of Science in Secondary Social Studies Education – Pocahontas – Michael C. Barnett (Coe Scholar and summa cum laude).

SHARP

Bachelor of Arts in History – Evening Shade: Joseph Hutchison (Coe Scholar and summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Hardy: Heather Smith.

FRANCIS

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Forrest City: Mya Green.

WASHINGTON

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Prairie Grove: Rogan Ross (cum laude).

WHITE

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Searcy: Peyton Baker, Kirkland Corbin.

Bachelor of Arts in Music and Worship – Searcy: Rylee Dardar.

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Beebe: Barron Dickson (cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6 – Searcy: Katlyn Harris.

Bachelor of Science in Marketing – Searcy: Morgan Feltrop (cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Middle Level Education – Beebe: Hayden Crafton.

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Searcy: Lillie Mae Baker (cum laude).

WBU graduates from other states, listed by state, degree and hometown included:

ALABAMA

Bachelor of Science in Secondary Social Studies Education – Weaver: Nicholas Tyler Stone Souder.

CALIFORNIA

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Chico: David Leyva

ILLINOIS

Bachelor of Arts in Health & Physical Education – Batavia: Ryan Moshinsky.

Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts – Marion: Aaron Maragni.

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Maywood: Damaris Joy Green.

LOUISIANA

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Metairie: Robert Fairchild.

MISSOURI

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Warrensburg: Henry Vernon.

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6 – Eugene: Morgan Brinker (summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Finance – Springfield: Danielle Barstead (cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Health & Physical Education – Alton: Eric James Honeycutt (summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Hartville: Madelynne Barnett (summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Poplar Bluff: Hope Cram.

TEXAS

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – League City: Nathan Cartwright (summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management – Bells: Hali Williams; Bonham: Shelby Lynne Jones.

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Sunnyvale: Cassidi Doyle.

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Spring: Angelique Gillette.

TENNESSEE

Bachelor of Arts in Health & Physical Education – Memphis: Zane Moody.

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Springfield: Jimmy Watson III (magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Pinson: Amy McMorris.

UTAH

Master of Arts in Teaching – Washington: Charlene Layton.

WBU graduates from other countries, listed by country, degree and hometown included:

Brazil

Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management – Contagem, Minas Gerais: Thayane Fortes Silva Leal; Santos, Sao Paulo: Gabriel Braghetto Otero, Thaina Cavalcante; Serra, Espírito Santo: Gabriel de Paula.

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Rio Claro, Sao Paulo: Gabriel Ferraz Di Mauro.

Bachelor of Science in Finance – Itajubá, Minas Gerais: Alan Vilas Boas Rodrigues Alves.

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Fortaleza, Ceara: Ana Alexandria.

SPAIN

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Marketing (double major) – Mislata, Valencia: Alejandro Pérez López (cum laude).