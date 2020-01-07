WBU’s Meridith Appointed to State Library Board

Pamela Meridith, director of library services at Williams Baptist University, has been named to the State Library Board. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently appointed Meridith to the seven-member board.

The board serves as the governing body of the Arkansas State Library. The stated goals of the library are to provide library and information services to state government, as well as to citizens statewide; develop access to libraries and information resources; promote the development, use and support of public libraries and information resources; foster the recruitment, training and education of library personnel; and provide effective leadership and administration needed to improve public libraries and library services.

Meridith has served at WBU since 2010. She is a Williams graduate with a bachelor’s degree in English education. She also holds a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“Pamela Meridith has a true passion for her work leading WBU’s Felix Goodson Library, and we know she will apply the same diligence to her service on the State Library Board. Her appointment is a tribute to the great work she does at our institution,” said Dr. Stan Norman, WBU’s president.

The State Library Board meets four times each year. Meridith’s term will run through 2026.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.