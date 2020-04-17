WBU Business Students Win State Awards

Business students from Williams Baptist University earned five awards at the 2020 State Leadership Conference of Phi Beta Lambda. The annual event was scheduled to be held on April 3rd and 4th in North Little Rock, Ark., but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competitions were held via the internet.

Of the five awards claimed by Williams students, one team earned first place honors.

The team of Andrew Taylor and Seth Haile took first place in the Business Decision Making competition.

The team of Tori Lovelady, Hannah Vernon and Brayden Brewer took second place in the Management Analysis and Decision Making competition.

Luke Breitkruiz earned second place in the Marketing Concepts competition.

Karla Garcia earned third place in the Retail Management competition.

And Brayden Brewer won third place in Sports Management and Marketing.

Phi Beta Lambda is the collegiate extension of Future Business Leaders of America.

The WBU Department of Business offers three bachelor’s degree majors: business administration, finance and marketing.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.