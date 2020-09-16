WBU Library to Host Voter Registration Day

Felix Goodson Library at Williams Baptist University will host a voter registration event on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in observance of National Voter Registration Day. All who are qualified to register may do so from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day in the library, which is located near the university entrance.

WBU’s Student Government Association and Dr. Rodney Harris’s American Government class are helping staff the event.

Thousands of national, state, and local organizations and volunteers are participating in National Voter Registration Day 2020. Partner organizations will coordinate hundreds of National Voter Registration Day events on and offline nationwide, and leverage #NationalVoterRegistrationDay in all social media platforms to drive attention to voter registration.

The effort’s website, www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org , provides a listing of National Voter Registration Day events across the country, in communities and held virtually.

Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their right to vote. Nearly 3 million Americans have registered to vote on that designated day since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day.