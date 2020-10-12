First National Bank of LawCo Gives to WBU

A gift from First National Bank of Lawrence County will benefit the Williams Works initiative at Williams Baptist University. Chief Financial Officer Amy Fitzgerald of First National presented the $7,500 donation to WBU President Dr. Stan Norman on Thursday.

“First National Bank of Lawrence County is a tremendous friend to WBU,” said Norman. “Their longtime, generous support has helped Williams become the university it is today. This gift helps us continue the momentum of the Williams Works initiative, where students work their way to an academically excellent, Christ-centered university education.”

WBU launched the Williams Works initiative this fall. Students selected for the program work 16 hours per week through the fall and spring semesters, and in exchange their tuition and fees are covered. Those who work fulltime through the summer can also cover their room and board expenses, giving students the opportunity to graduate debt-free.

First National Bank is headquartered in Walnut Ridge, with branches in Bono, Hoxie, Imboden and Pocahontas. The bank has been a supporter of WBU for many decades.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.