WBU Music Students Inducted into Mu Phi Epsilon

Seven students have been inducted into the Zeta Alpha chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon International Music Fraternity at Williams Baptist University. The inductees were (pictured from left to right) Brianna Williams of Little Rock, Ark., Kathleen Grooms of Pocahontas, Ark., Andrew Pace of Batesville, Ark., Caleb Harris of Searcy, Ark., Paige Johnson of Saffell, Ark., Adrian Hurst of Pocahontas, Ark., and Kristen Robbins of Marion, Ark. Also pictured is David Ellis (Chapter President) of Oak Grove, Ark.

Mu Phi Epsilon is a coeducational, professional music fraternity founded in 1903. Its purpose is to advance the cause of music through the promotion of musicianship, scholarship, therapy and education, with an emphasis on service through music. The Zeta Alpha chapter at Williams is the 200th chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon.

The WBU Department of Music offers bachelor’s degrees in music, music education and church music.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.