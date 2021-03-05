Felix Goodson Library to Host Annual Used Book Sale

The Felix Goodson Library will host its annual “Used Book Sale” March 10-12. This year’s lot includes hundreds of books encompassing several different areas of study. Two new groups include Catholic theology, history, and literature, along with over 400 classic vinyl LP records.

The 2020 sale was postponed due to COVID-19, which has allowed this year’s sale to contain several more books than usual.

Prices start from as low as $ .50 for one book or LP record. The sale will begin Monday, March 10 and will last from 8 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday. This will be a cash only sale and credit cards will not be accepted.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.