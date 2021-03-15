Taylor Crowned Miss WBU

Kilee Taylor, a freshman from Batesville, Ark., was crowned Miss WBU 2021 at the annual competition on the Williams Baptist University campus on Thursday, March 11.

Taylor is a biology major with an emphasis in business administration and is the daughter of Vicki Stephenson.

Anna Ring, a freshman from Paragould, Ark., was the first-runner up and also won the talent portion of the competition. Ring is a liberal arts major and is the daughter of Steven and Casey Ring.

Kelsie Harris, a freshman from Warren, Ark., was the second-runner up and was also named the competition’s Miss Congeniality. She is an undecided major and is the daughter of Matt and Sarah Valentine.

The People’s Choice Award was given to Gabriella Patterson, an elementary education K-6 major from Beebe, Ark. Patterson, a freshman, is the daughter of Patricia Patterson.

A total of eight contestants took part in the Miss WBU Pageant, which was held before a socially-distanced crowd in the Southerland-Mabee Center. Contestants were judged based on talent and evening gown competitions.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.