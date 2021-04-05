Ellis to Present Senior Recital April 8

David Ellis will present his senior piano recital Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. in the choral room located in the Maddox Center on the campus of Williams Baptist University.

Ellis, who is a native of Gainesville, Ark., is a church music major and will perform varied works by Claude Debussy and Scott Joplin as well as compositions based on popular video games. The program will three original compositions by Ellis.

Ellis is the son of Billy & Dee Dee Ellis of Lafe.

The cost to attend the event is free and social distancing protocols will be followed.

The WBU Department of Music offers bachelor’s degree majors in music, church music and P-12 music education.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.