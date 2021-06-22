WBU Announces Spring ‘21 President’s and Dean’s List Honorees

Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2021 spring semester. The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average, while the Dean’s List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Arkansas, listed by county, were:

Baxter County – Dean’s List – Clarkridge: Charles Phillips.

Boone County – President’s List – Harrison: Kelsey Robinson. Dean’s List – Alpena: Brock Gilliam.

Carroll County – President’s List – Berryville: Maryn Jones.

Clay County – Dean’s List – Corning: Luke Rogers; Piggott: Kirsten Smith; Pollard: Brayden Brewer.

Cleburne County – President’s List – Heber Springs: Tess Temple.

Craighead County – President’s List – Bono: Daylee Bonham, Kayla Harp; Brookland: Paige Carlyle, Breanna Condon; Jonesboro: Abby Bass, Rebekah Presley. Dean’s List – Jonesboro: Layne Beavers, Dylan Creech, Kaylen Doss, Braxton Haff, Kierra Huskey, Kayla Joiner, Rebekah Sullinger, Tomilyn Sullinger; Lake City: Hailey Carr, Nathan Higgins.

Crittenden County – President’s List – Marion: Camryn Martin, Malia Nichols. Dean’s List – Marion: Kristen Robbins; Proctor: Madeline Marconi.

Cross County – President’s List – Wynne: Heath Taylor. Dean’s List – Wynne: Molly Henson, Tyler Jones, Molly Mingo.

Faulkner County – President’s List – Conway: Calista Christian. Dean’s List – Conway: Logan Evans.

Fulton County – President’s List – Ash Flat: Kelsey Abney; Mammoth Spring: Dennis Wood. Dean’s List – Glencoe: Jessica Woody.

Greene County – President’s List – Marmaduke: Julie Foster; Paragould: Andrew Cooper, Lizzy Stoddard, Abby Taylor. Dean’s List – Marmaduke: Reesa Hampton; Paragould: Faith Jankoviak, Caiden McFadden, Tristen Wheeler.

Independence County – President’s List – Batesville: Nikki Shell; Sulphur Rock: Shae Smart.

Izard County – Dean’s List – Mt. Pleasant: Cailey Cossey.

Jackson County – President’s List – Newport: Cash Forrester.

Jefferson County – President’s List – White Hall: Morgan Lunsford.

Lawrence County – President’s List – Black Rock: Bekah Kopp; Imboden: Annie Doney; Lynn: Nicholas Powell; Saffell: Paige Johnson; Smithville: Chasaty Malone; Walnut Ridge: Cassidy Clayton, Makayla Durham. Dean’s List – Hoxie: Jessica Luttrell, Caroline Whitmire; Powhatan: Gabrielle Jones; Walnut Ridge: Abbey Cox, Shyanne Foley, Evan Gipson, Madalyn McGinnis, Maci Smelser.

Lonoke County – President’s List – Austin: Rachel Jones; Ward: Hunter Wade. Dean’s List – Cabot: Allison Laney, Kara McBrayer.

Marion County – Dean’s List – Flippin: Matthew Woods.

Mississippi County – President’s List – Blytheville: Quinn Crosskno, Emma Weeks; Osceola: Zoe Warhurst. Dean’s List – Blytheville: Rachel McKuin; Manila: Madison Bibbs, Alexander Cole; Osceola: Hannah Baker.

Poinsett County – President’s List – Trumann: Ruby Keller.

Pulaski County – Dean’s List – Little Rock: MeKency Shepard; Maumelle: Maleek Caton, Ronald Peas.

Randolph County – President’s List – Maynard: Bethany Autry; Pocahontas: Jared Erwin, Rainey Moser, Kira Rogers, Logan Tharp, Ashley Tweedy. Dean’s List – Maynard: Destiny Autry; Pocahontas: Michael Barnett, Rachel Burtman, Elizabeth Erwin, Hannah Koons, Jordyn Rice.

Sharp County – President’s List – Cherokee Village: Simeon Sapp. Evening Shade: Joseph Hutchison; Dean’s List – Cherokee Village: Heather Smith; Hardy: Lindsey Horrell. Sidney: Maura Thomason.

St. Francis County – President’s List – Forrest City: Hunter Taylor.

Union County – Dean’s List – Smackover: Haley Ruddell.

White County – President’s List – Beebe: Kayla Green; Griffithville: Caleb Harris; McRae: Shea Holland; Pangburn: Seith Haile; Searcy: Lillie Wilkins. Dean’s List – Griffithville: Katlyn Harris; Judsonia: Tasha Fisher; Searcy: Rylee Dardar, Morgan Feltrop.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Louisiana, listed by city, were:

Independence – President’s List – Madison Knight.

Metairie – Dean’s List – Robert Fairchild.

Oak Grove – President’s List – Sam Philley.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Missouri, listed by city, were:

Alton – President’s List – Eric Honeycutt.

Campbell – Dean’s List – Madison Mittag.

Dexter – President’s List – Shelby Haynes.

Eugene – President’s List – Morgan Brinker.

Hartville – Dean’s List – Madelynne Boyer.

Ironton – Dean’s List – Hayden Helvey.

Kennett – Dean’s List – Maggie Crossno.

Mountain View – President’s List – Abigail Reese.

Myrtle – Dean’s List – Andrew Taylor.

Poplar Bluff – Dean’s List – Hope Cram, Kendric Gordon.

Republic – Dean’s List – Megan Weis

Springfield – Dean’s List – Danielle Barstead.

Making the President’s List from Mississippi, listed by city, was:

Byhalia – President’s List – Madalynn Watts.

Making the Dean’s List from New Mexico, listed by city, was:

Albuquerque – Dean’s List – Trevor Lawson.

Making the Dean’s List from Oklahoma, listed by city, was:

Seminole – Dean’s List – Makena Cramer.

Making the President’s List from Oregon, listed by city, was:

Harrison – President’s List – Anna Langlie.

Making the Dean’s List from Rhode Island, listed by city, was:

Middletown – Dean’s List – Kyla Bethell.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Tennessee, listed by city, were:

Arlington – Dean’s List – Ryan Sanders.

Cleveland – President’s List – Kyla Hudson.

Memphis – Dean’s List – Tasia Bland, Kaitlyn Thomas.

Murfreesboro – President’s List – Karly Meyer.

Springfield – Dean’s List – Jimmy Watson.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Texas, listed by city, were:

Bullard – Dean’s List – Emma G. French.

Cedar Creek – Dean’s List – Mikayla Adams.

Forney – Dean’s List – Kennedy Johnson.

League City – President’s List – Nathan Cartwright.

Livingston – Dean’s List – Krista Jones.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from other countries, listed by country and city, were:

Brazil

Aras – President’s List – Joao Filipe Lucredi.

Sao Jose dos Campos – President’s List – Matheus Reis.

Sao Paulo – President’s List – Renan de Sousa Paiva, Joao Paulo Preto. Dean’s List – Lucas Custodio, Gabriel Deieno, Carlos Simoni.

Sao Sebastiao do Cai – Dean’s List – Ramone Trentin.

Vitoria – Dean’s List – Hadriel Mazega.

Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo – President’s List: Henry Bournigal

South Africa

Nelspruit – Dean’s List: Jordyn Minifie.

Spain

Alcoy – President’s List: Fernando Silvestre.

Madrid – Dean’s List – Alfonso Madrigal.

Mislata – Dean’s List – Alejandro Lopez.