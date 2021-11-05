Weeks, Jackson Crowned WBU Homecoming Queen and King

Emma Weeks of Blytheville, Ark., and Quadarious Jackson of Jonesboro, Ark., were crowned the 2021 Williams Baptist University Homecoming queen and king in a coronation ceremony Thursday, Nov. 3 at Manley Chapel.

Weeks is a senior elementary education major and is the daughter of Glenn and Kathy Lawrence. Jackson, a senior youth ministry studies major, is the son of Pactrick and JoAnne Graham.

Also on the Homecoming court were seniors Monica Guerrero of West Burlington, Ia., and Jacob Webb of Wilburn, Ark. Guerrero, a biology major, is the daughter of Denise Guerrero, while Webb, a health and physical education major, is the son of Shawn and Deanna Webb.

Representing the junior class on the court were Katlyn Harris of Searcy, Ark., and Henry Vernon of Warrensburg, Mo. Harris, an elementary education major, is the daughter of Shawn and Heidi Harris, while Vernon is a biology major and is the son of Kelly and Jo-Ann Vernon.

Sophomores on the Homecoming court were Leslie Hill of League City, Texas and Ronald Hill of Blytheville, Ark. Leslie is an elementary education major and is the daughter of John and Erin Hill, while Ronald is also an elementary education major and is the son of James and Melissa Hill.

The freshman class was represented by Shelby Cain of Des Arc, Ark., and Dawson Inzer of Edgemont, Ark. Cain, a business administration major, is the daughter of Brandon and Samantha Cain and Inzer, also a business administration major, is the son of Doug and Alicia Inzer.

The Homecoming court and the king and queen were selected by a vote of the WBU student body.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.