Williams Baptist University has honored nine of its employees for 105 years of combined service to the school and its Christ-centered education.

Jeff Rider was recognized for his 25 years of service to the university. Rider currently serves as Athletic Director for the Eagles where he has seen his department grow from six to 19 sports during his tenure. He began his career at Williams as the head men’s basketball coach in 1996 before transitioning to his role as full-time athletic director in 2011.

Honored for 15 years of service were Tracy Henderson and Dr. Melissa Hobbs. Henderson works in the office of Academic Affairs as the school’s registrar, while Hobbs is an associate professor of biology.

Josh Austin, Joel Olive and Heather Parson were all honored for 10 years of service at Williams. Austin is the Eagles head men’s basketball, while Olive is the Public Services Supervisor for the Felix Goodson Library. Parson is an assistant professor and chair for the Department of Business.

Honored for five years of service were Mark Hayes, Brian Luetschwager, Dr. Dennis Vowell and Stephen Abanathy. Hayes is a member of the WBU Physical Plant staff, while Vowell is an assistant professor of Psychology. Luetschwager is the Director of the Criminal Justice program and Abanathy serves as the head baseball coach for the school.

The employees were honored at the WBU employee service luncheon on Dec. 16.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.