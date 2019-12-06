Board Approves Strategies & Master Plan, Welcomes New Members

The Board of Trustees at Williams Baptist University approved a strategic vision and a campus master plan at its regularly scheduled meeting Friday, December 6. The board also welcomed five newly appointed trustees to the group.

The board approved key strategies for WBU’s strategic vision, known as Renewing Minds, Transforming Lives. The trustees had earlier approved the six broad objectives of the vision, which will guide the university strategically over the next three to five years. The key strategies approved Friday provide specific goals and timelines.

“These key strategies focus our efforts toward specific objectives that will significantly benefit our students, as well as our employees, and above all these objectives will equip WBU to continue to transform lives with an outstanding, Christ-centered university education,” said Dr. Stan Norman, WBU’s president.

The key strategies include new facilities for academics, athletics, fine arts and student life. They also target expansion of degree offerings in several academic disciplines, including health sciences, psychology and ministry. Other key strategies include improved compensation and benefits for employees and enriched campus traditions.

The board also approved a detailed master plan for the WBU campus. Developing such a master plan is one of the key objectives adopted with Renewing Minds, Transforming Lives. Conway architect Rik Sowell developed the plan, which provides five, ten and fifteen year objectives for new facilities and campus improvements.

“It is critical that we set our sights on the facilities we are going to need, and just as importantly that we envision a layout of our campus that is conducive to a great learning environment and robust campus life. Mr. Sowell has done that, through extensive consultation with our administration, and we believe all members of the WBU family will be very pleased with the resulting master plan,” Norman commented.

Five new trustees began their service Friday and were welcomed to the board. The new board members are Luke Colley of Bentonville, Ark.; J.R. Cox of Walnut Ridge; John Lane of Paragould, Ark.; Barney Larry of Mountain Home, Ark. and Bryant Marshall of Jonesboro, Ark. Cox and Larry have served previously on the board, while the other three are beginning their first terms.

“We have a great Board of Trustees, and these new members are great additions to it. They are already lending energy and excitement to our work, and they are supporting the outstanding work of WBU. We look forward to serving with them in the years ahead,” Norman commented.

WBU has a board of 24 members, all appointed by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, which owns and operates the university.

The trustees also voted to make Dr. Bob Hodge, a pharmacist from Paragould, a board member for the WBU Foundations for the Future. That organization functions as an advisory and support body for the university.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.