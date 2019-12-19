WBU Presents Service Awards

Williams Baptist University has presented service awards to a number of its employees. Williams recently recognized 14 employees who have reached milestones of service at WBU.

“All of the recipients honored with these presentations have poured themselves into shaping the lives of young women and men at WBU, and they have done so for a remarkable number of years. We appreciate them tremendously,” said Dr. Stan Norman, president of WBU.

Mary Ann Smith of WBU’s Office of Business Affairs was recognized for 45 years of service to the university, while Carol Halford, chair of the Division of Professional Studies and assistant professor of physical education, was honored for 35 years at WBU.

Honored for 20 years of service were Dr. Robert Foster and Dr. Ann Paterson. Foster is professor of religion and chair of the Department of Christian Ministries. Paterson is the Nell I. Mondy Professor and chair of the Department of Natural Sciences

Recognized for 15 years of service were Blake McGinnis, Dr. Steve McMann, Dr. Ruth Provost and Susie Smith. McGinnis is director of information technology, McMann is associate professor of biology, Provost is associate professor and chair of the Department of Psychology, and Smith is administrative assistant for the physical plant.

Honored for 10 years of service were Larry Bailey, Deana Conley, Dr. Andrew Watson and Dr. Charlotte Wheeless. Bailey is network services coordinator, Conley is administrative assistant for the Office of Student Affairs, Watson is director of financial aid, and Wheeless is associate professor of education and La Delle Moody Chair of Education.

And recognized for five years to the university were Jennifer Howard and Dr. Blake Perkins. Howard is housekeeping supervisor, while Perkins is associate professor and chair of the Department of History.

The employees were honored at WBU’s employee Christmas party on Dec. 12.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.