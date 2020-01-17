Eagle View #7 | Back to School

Back to School

Hello, fellow students, and welcome back to WBU!

I hope you all enjoyed your winter break and are getting settled in quite nicely for the spring semester. Now, I know you all hated leaving home and coming back to campus, but at least act like you’d rather be in bed sleeping.

Sheesh, the excitement over being back is overpowering.

I’m totally kidding.

Of course you would rather be eating cereal at 11 AM on your parents’ couch while watching The Office reruns, but, alas, you are back at school. However, being back at school isn’t a total disappointment.

You’re reunited with your friends who went back to Houston or Nashville or good old Jonesboro for the break. You get to see all your favorite professors and faculty members once again. You get to dine in the cafeteria three times a day, every day. You get to spend another three months inside a dorm room… Now before you think I’m being negative because there might be some you things you enjoy more than classes, the food or your dorm room, I have it on good authority from practically everyone who has ever graduated from here that you will look back at those things and miss them. In the words of Andy Bernard, “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good ole days before you’ve actually left them”.

As I was saying, being back at school isn’t so bad. In fact, it is admittedly sort of exciting, because you have a fresh slate. Last semester’s GPA? Who cares. Last semester’s bad sleeping habits? No more. Last semester’s stress and worry? Gone.

This semester, I challenge you all to take each day in your stride. Take the hits as they come and go, and keep pushing forward. Do better than last semester. Get better grades, sleep better, eat better, make better choices, practice better, dress better (I won’t be following this one in particular; SWEATPANTS FOR LIFE), and be nicer to those you come into contact with.

This semester is a perfectly new, fresh opportunity for you to be your better self. And the best part is, after this semester, you get an entire summer off to relax. If you ever feel like you’re drowning in stress, just remember, someone’s always got it worse than you. For example:

SENIORS! This is your last semester. Think about those poor little freshmen who have three whole years left, while you only have three months. That’s it. Three months and you’ll be on to your career, or to more school, if you so choose to torture yourself.

JUNIORS! The light is there, at the end of the tunnel. You are so close to being a senior, and then being finished with school. Yes, classes are hard, but guess what? They’re only going to get harder, so buckle down and muddle through it.

SOPHOMORES! …… At least you’re not a freshman.

FRESHMEN!…You’re nearly sophomores.

Good luck!