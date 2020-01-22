WBU Releases Fall ’19 President’s and Dean’s Lists

Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2019 fall semester. The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while the Dean’s List is comprised of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Arkansas, listed by county, were:

Baxter – Dean’s List – Mountain Home: Tanner Horn.

Benton – Dean’s List – Bentonville: Ashley Hagel; Bella Vista: Alyssa Cordell; Gravette: Jaye Chalk.

Boone – President’s List – Harrison: Anna Langlie, Kelsey Powers.

Carroll – Dean’s List – Berryville: Maryn Jones.

Chicot – Dean’s List – Dermott: Elijah Barnes

Clark – President’s List – Arkadelphia: Rhett Womack.

Clay – President’s List – Piggott: Brett Burns, Willow Lewis. Dean’s List – Pollard: Brayden Brewer.

Cleburne – Dean’s List – Pangburn: Noah Haile, Seth Haile.

Craighead – President’s List – Brookland: Paige Carlyle, Breanna Condon; Jonesboro: Corynna Cliff, Kaylen Doss, Kierra Huskey, Jacob Watson. Dean’s List – Bono: Daylee Bonham; Jonesboro: Elijah Barnes, Abby Bass, Mallory Mills, Will Silas; Lake City: Israel Garcia.

Crawford – Dean’s List – Alma: Hannah Meyers; Van Buren: Jade Villines.

Crittenden – Dean’s List – Marion: Camryn Martin.

Cross – President’s List – Wynne: Heath Taylor. Dean’s List – Wynne: Molly Henson, Jacob Jumper, Molly Mingo.

Fulton – President’s List – Ash Flat: Kelsey Abney; Mammoth Spring: Maggie Morgan, Dennis Wood; Salem: Ashton Guiltner. Dean’s List – Glencoe: Jessica Woody; Salem: Brody Ninemire, Haley Pharis; Viola: Ethan Meredith.

Greene – President’s List – Paragould: Kaydra Cole. Dean’s List – Lafe: David Ellis, Robin Moyer; Marmaduke: Julie Foster; Paragould: Andrew Cooper, Faith Jankoviak, Chance Matthews, Elizabeth Stoddard, Trevor Thomas.

Independence – President’s List – Sulphur Rock: Mashae Smart. Dean’s List – Batesville: Mattie Ballard.

Izard – Dean’s List – Sage: Emma Shinn; Oxford: Bethany Simmons.

Jackson – Dean’s List – Newport: Cash Forrester; Tuckerman: Sarah Brunner.

Jefferson – Dean’s List – Pine Bluff: Caleb Hickman; White Hall: Sofia Zarazua.

Lawrence – President’s List – Black Rock: Rebekah Kopp; Imboden: Annie Doney; Ravenden: Tahya Taffar; Saffell: Paige Johnson; Walnut Ridge: Mary Beth Dickson, Makayla Durham, Alyssa Leatherman, Brynna Morgan, Dylan Rogers, Drake Smelser. Dean’s List – Portia: Nathan Taylor; Strawberry: Breelie Martin; Walnut Ridge: Abbey Cox, Carlie Phillips, Kayla Roberts .

Marion – Dean’s List – Flippin: Matthew Woods.

Mississippi – President’s List – Osceola: Hannah Baker. Dean’s List – Blytheville: Jenna James, Emma Weeks; Luxora: Marquez Chew.

Monroe – President’s List – Brinkley: Corbitt Cooper.

Phillips – President’s List – Marion: Kristen Robbins.

Pulaski – President’s List – Little Rock: MeKency Shepard. Dean’s List – Jacksonville: Rebecca Brown; Little Rock: Bailey Zini.

Randolph – President’s List – Pocahontas: Ashlyn Ellis, Elizabeth Erwin, Whitney Meridith. Dean’s List – Pocahontas: Hannah Koons, Rainie Moser, Andrew Radcliff, Jordyn Rice, Haley Rose, Claudia Sifford, Emma Vancil; Reyno: Connor Daniels.

Saline – Dean’s List – Alexander: Laura Helmich; Bauxite: Sarah Kennedy; Benton: Tia Brazell.

Sebastian – President’s List – Fort Smith: Jasmine Espinoza.

Sharp – President’s List – Cherokee Village: Simeon Sapp. Dean’s List – Hardy: Alexis Ellis.

St. Francis – Dean’s List – Forrest City: Jackson Quattlebaum.

Van Buren – Dean’s List – Clinton: Jaye Chalk, Tori Johnson.

White – President’s List – Beebe: Hannah Crafton; Griffithville: Caleb Harris; McRae: Magenta Holland. Dean’s List – Judsonia: Tasha White; Search: Rylee Dardar, Kalynn Hopkins.

Making the Dean’s List from Michigan, listed by city, was:

Stevensville: Dean’s List – Luke Breitkreuz.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Missouri, listed by city, were:

Branson: President’s List – Brooklynn Stoner.

Dexter: President’s List – Melanie McKuin.

Ironton: Dean’s List – Hayden Helvey.

Mountain View: Dean’s List – Abby Reese.

Myrtle: President’s List – Andrew Taylor.

Poplar Bluff: Dean’s List – Gavin Wells.

Springfield: President’s List – Danielle Barstead.

Warrensburg: Dean’s List – Hannah Vernon.

Making the Dean’s List from Tennessee, listed by city, were:

Cleveland: President’s List – Kyla Downes.

Lexington: Dean’s List – Jack Wafler.

Memphis: Dean’s List – Tasia Bland.

Springfield: President’s List – Jimmy Watson.

Making the Dean’s List from Texas, listed by city, were:

Cedar Creek: Dean’s List – Elizabeth Adams, Mikayla Adams.

Ravenna: Dean’s List – Shelby Jones.

Round Rock: Dean’s List – Josh Uhlenhop.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from other countries, listed by country and city, were:

Brazil – President’s List – Aras: Joao Lucredi; Sao Paulo: Renan de Sousa Paiva, Gabriel Deieno. Dean’s List – Cachoeirinha: Juliano Tomas; Casa: Hadriel Mazega; Girona: Raul Abellan Sanz; Goiania: Ramon Pacheco; Sao Paulo: Lucas Custodio, Gabriel Mauro; Vargem Grande do Sul: Gabriel Otero; Vitoria: Luis Vojnovic.

Germany – President’s List – Erfurt: Till Thielmann.

Italy – Dean’s List – Alessandria: Gabriele Giommi.

Nigeria – President’s List – Abia: Blessing Samuel.

Spain – Dean’s List – Alfonso Madrigal.