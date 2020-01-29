WBU Library Donates Books to Childrens Ranch

Williams Baptist University’s Felix Goodson Library made a book donation recently to the Arkansas Baptist Ranch. Joel Olive, public services paraprofessional at the library, presented the books to Roger Langley of the ranch during a WBU chapel service.

The library hosts an annual Scholastic Book Fair for its students and the surrounding community. After the book fair is complete, the library receives a percentage of the sales in the form of free books.

WBU has donated books to various children’s causes around the community and even around the world. In total, approximately 200 books have been donated since 2015.

The Arkansas Baptist Ranch is located in Harrison and serves boys and girls who need a place to live, boys and girls with family conflict issues or young men and women in need of guidance.

Olive said the library intends for the donations to help children develop academically and personally over the course of their lives. “The books donated to children who find themselves in orphanages and children’s homes offer a way for these children to discover worlds that offer hope, joy, excitement, and imagination,” he said.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.