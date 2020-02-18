Eagle View #8 | Main Street Pizza

“No matter what happens, pizza will always be there for you, thick and thin, in the crust we trust.”

It has been a hot minute since I have reviewed a restaurant, but I am going to begin by making a large assumption. We are all college students, we are all stressed, we are all (more or less) broke, we are all hungry. Fair enough, right? Here’s my last assumption:

We all love pizza.

I mean, who doesn’t?

Those cheesy, thick slices of greasy heaven could just about cure anything. Or maybe you’re more into the thin slices, the kind that crunch when you bite down, and you feel as if you could eat a hundred pieces before ever getting full. Maybe you’re a square pizza kind of person, or maybe you go for the supreme, or maybe you want every type of meat that God has ever placed on this earth atop your triangular slice of ecstacy.

Whatever type you prefer, I believe it is fair enough to say that the majority of students on this campus like pizza (especially now that my boyfriend has graduated; what a weirdo).

For this week’s Eagle View, I bring to you Main Street Pizza.

Main Street Pizza is located (drum roll, please) on Main Street in Walnut Ridge. It is right next to what used to be Citizen’s Vault (rest in peace, you barbecue dream). Main Street Pizza has a very relaxed, “chill” (as you people might call it) atmosphere, and it is great for a quick bite or a sit-down dinner.

When I visit Main Street Pizza, I like to order the lunch buffet, which is very affordable and (more importantly) has chocolate chip pizza on it. The restaurant offers a wide variety of pizza, such as loaded baked potato, vegetarian, spinach alfredo, meatball, cheeseburger, and many more. In addition to pizza, the restaurant has a large selection of appetizers, from wings to calzones.

The staff at Main Street Pizza are very attentive and pleasant. I have never left the restaurant feeling dissatisfied or mistreated. They will certainly treat you like family once you decide to pop in and have a bite to eat. In fact, Main Street Pizza truly has a familial vibe to it. The hometown aura it creates makes you feel as if you know everyone around you, even though you have never met the four scruffy farmers who are sitting near the buffet.

Main Street Pizza is open from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, except on Fridays and Saturdays, they stay open until 10:00 PM. You can contact them at (870)-886-9999, so feel free to order takeout for your first taste-testing experience (I highly recommend the chocolate chip pizza; you can eat it for dinner, no one will judge you).