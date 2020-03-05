16 Contestants Competing to be Miss WBU

Sixteen WBU contestants, who come from four different states, will get a chance for the crown at the 2020 Miss Williams Baptist University pageant. The pageant is set for Thursday evening, March 12.

Miss WBU is a school-sponsored pageant with talent competition, a group performance and evening gown competition. A panel of judges will determine the court and winner of Miss WBU. There will also be an opportunity for the audience to select their favorite, as well.

Pageant chair and WBU Dean of Students Amber Grady said, “Each contestant adds so much personality. As the pageant coordinator, I have been surprised by their exceptional and diverse talents.”

Grady added, “Each contestant exemplifies the WBU spirit of excellence. I have been delighted to work alongside them in preparing for what I believe will be an exciting pageant.”

WBU invites everyone to attend the Miss WBU 2020 pageant on Thursday, March 12, at 6:00pm in the Southerland-Mabee Center. Tickets for admission are $5 per adult and can be purchased at the door. Admission is free for anyone under 18.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Photo caption: (Seated, left to right) Tatum Little from Harrison, Ark.; Chasaty Malone from Smithville, Ark.; Jordan Menard from Pocahontas, Ark.; Da’vida Fowler from Blytheville, Ark.; Anna Langlie from North Bend, Ore..; Whitney Hollihan from Trumann, Ark. Standing: Rachel McKuin from Blytheville, Ark.; Adrianna Rogers from Mammoth Spring, Ark.; Monica Guerrero from Teague, Texas; Harley Thomason from Sidney, Ark.; Ashlynn Ruhl from Paragould, Ark.; Katlyn Harris from Griffithville, Ark.; Ashlyn Marlow from Pocahontas, Ark.; Cheynne Hambrick from Griffithville, Ark.; and Abigail Reese from Mountain View, Mo. Not pictured: Maura Thomason from Sidney, Ark.