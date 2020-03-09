Eagle View #10 | Chocolate Chip Pizza – ‘Nuff Said

Chocolate Chip Pizza – ‘Nuff Said

There is a little town just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Walnut Ridge. The town is Hoxie, and it is a little smaller than Walnut Ridge, and most likely foreign to you all. Hoxie, however, is home to my alma mater, Hoxie High School. That being said, I have spent quite some time in Hoxie, Arkansas (folks in Hoxie might say too much time, to be honest; both my parents work there, as well).

In the town of Hoxie, there are, like, three places to eat, one of which is Pizza Den. I know, I know, I already went on and on about the pizza place in Walnut Ridge, but let me tell you how this place is different: It’s not just pizza.

I actually don’t order pizza when I visit Pizza Den, oddly enough, although I do like their pizza. What I like even better than their pizza is their sandwiches.

You’ve all heard me go on about the grilled chicken sandwich from the Grill, right? So, obviously, I like chicken sandwiches; I LOVE baked chicken sandwiches from Pizza Den. Seriously, it’s the meal I crave when I wake up from a NyQuil-induced sleep in the middle of the night.

Pizza Den also offers spaghetti, salads, and good ole chicken strips. Their homemade chips are also amazing, as are their desserts, which is what I really wanted to get to.

I don’t know if you’ve ever had a cute little chocolate chip pizza all to yourself, but I have. A personal-sized chocolate chip pizza, full of buttery and chocolatey goodness. All. To. My. Self.

And the best part?

I didn’t even feel guilty about eating it, because it’s PERSONAL-SIZED!

I’m talking six inches, people. I don’t feel the least disappointed in myself after eating it, only satisfied and ready for a nap (don’t eat here before a big history lecture; unless you’re a history major, then don’t eat here before a big… biology lecture?)

Also, the place is so chill. I hate using that word, but I have no other way to describe the ambiance of this place. It has such a relaxed setting, and the staff is always super nice and friendly. It’s basically everything you’d want a homegrown restaurant to be, topped with chocolate chip pizza.