WBU Hosts High School Art Show

By: Maggie Morgan

Williams Baptist University opened its third annual high school art show on March 2 in WBU’s Maddox Center.

The show, which features 18 pieces from six different schools, displays various works of art from students, ranging from paintings to sculptures.

“The ultimate goal of the art show is to expose highschool students to the school and help people see what is being taught in local schools,” noted WBU instructor of music Lynn Pennington, the event’s coordinator.

The art show runs until March 13 and will be on display 8am – 5pm in the Maddox Center art gallery. The display is open to the public and is free of charge.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.