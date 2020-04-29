WBU Sets Commencement August 8

Williams Baptist University has set a revised date for its 2020 commencement exercises. The graduation ceremony is now scheduled for August 8 at 11 a.m. on the Williams campus.

WBU had originally planned to hold commencement on May 2, but the ceremony had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These graduates have come to be a treasured part of our university family, and we want to celebrate this tremendous achievement in their lives,” said Dr. Stan Norman, WBU president. “It grieved us to postpone our commencement, but now we are very excited to announce a date for the graduation ceremony to take place.”

The president noted that WBU continues to monitor guidance from the state of Arkansas on the pandemic, and those recommendations are helping the university shape plans for the graduation ceremony.

“As August 8 draws closer, we will announce more detailed plans for a ceremony to recognize and celebrate our graduates, while also giving full consideration to the wellbeing of all involved,” he said.

Approximately 80 graduates are expected to be a part of the WBU class of 2020. Although commencement is set for August, Williams will update the transcripts and status of this year’s graduates as soon as they complete their studies.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.