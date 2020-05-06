WBU Announces 2020 Academic Awards

Academic awards have been announced for the 2019-20 school year at Williams Baptist University. WBU faculty selected students for the awards based on achievements in their respective academic fields.

Recipients of this year’s academic awards are:

Business Award: Dylan Rogers of Jonesboro, Ark.

H.L. Waters Christian Ministries Award: Joshua Clem of Imboden, Ark.

Dr. RoseMary Weaver Elementary Education Award: Mary Beth Dickson of Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Mid-Level Education Award: Sarah Kennedy of Bauxite, Ark.

English Award: Melanie McKuin of Dexter, Mo.

Liberal Arts/BA Award: Maggie Morgan of Mammoth Spring, Ark.

Liberal Arts/BS Award: Tori Johnson of Clinton, Ark.

Music Award: Kelly Cook Marlow of Pangburn, Ark.

Physical Education Award: Corbitt Cooper of Brinkley, Ark.

“It is a pleasure to honor students who have excelled in their chosen academic discipline. These are students who put in the extra hours of work to achieve significant accomplishments in the classroom and beyond. They are a credit to WBU, and we congratulate them,” said Williams President Dr. Stan Norman.

The awards were to be presented at WBU’s annual Academic Awards Banquet this spring, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, WBU is sending the awards to students, who completed the semester online.

Williams also recognized the members of WBU’s Coe Honors Program:

Tate Anderson of Walnut Ridge

Mattie Ballard of Batesville, Ark.

Kirkland Corbin of Searcy, Ark.

Alyssa Cordell of Bella Vista, Ark.

Makayla Durham of Walnut Ridge

Elizabeth Erwin of Pocahontas, Ark.

Tasha Fisher of Judsonia, Ark.

Cash Forrester of Newport, Ark.

Caleb Hickman of Pine Bluff, Ark.

Kierra Huskey of Jonesboro, Ark.

Maryn Jones of Berryville, Ark.

Noah Joslin of Mulberry, Ark.

Rebekah Kopp of Black Rock, Ark.

Anna Langlie of Harrison, Ark.

Mallory Mills of Jonesboro

Molly Mingo of Wynne, Ark.

Kelsey Powers of Harrison, Ark.

Dylan Rogers of Jonesboro

Bethany Simmons of Oxford, Ark.

Andrew Taylor Myrtle, Mo.

Nathan Taylor of Portia, Ark.

William Taylor II of Brentwood, Tenn.

Harley Thomason of Sidney, Ark.

Maura Thomason of Sidney, Ark.

The Coe Honors Program consists of WBU students with a record of outstanding academic achievement. They participate in symposia, lectures and other academic enrichment activities.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.