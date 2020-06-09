Allison Family Gives Mower to WBU’s Eagle Farms

Velma Allison and her family have met a need for Williams Baptist University and its new endeavor, Eagle Farms. Allison, who is from Walnut Ridge, recently donated a Bad Boy mower that had been used by her late husband, Jack. The Allisons are longtime supporters of WBU.

“We want Eagle Farms to maintain a professional look and become an operation the community will be proud of. We are developing more than 10 acres in the first phase of the farm operation, giving us a lot of ground to mow between vegetable patches and around fruit trees. The Allison family has provided us exactly what we needed,” said Dr. Stan Norman, president of WBU.

Eagle Farms is a component of WBU’s new Williams Works initiative, where students can work their way through college. The farm is growing fruits and vegetables on the west edge of the WBU campus, utilizing university property that was previously undeveloped.

The gift was arranged with the assistance of WBU Board Member J.R. Cox, whose family operates Cox Implement in Hoxie. The business serviced the mower and put new blades on it before delivering it to WBU.

Mrs. Allison was not on hand when the mower was delivered but extended her best wishes for Eagle Farms. “Jack and I have always loved Williams and we have been proud to support it. WBU means a great deal to our family, and we are especially excited to see Williams Works develop in the years to come,” she said.

Present for the delivery were Norman; Cox; Dr. Doug Walker, vice president for institutional advancement; Brad Flippo, farm manager; and Dr. Brett Cooper, vice president for creative services and technology, who is overseeing the launch of Williams Works and Eagle Farms.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.