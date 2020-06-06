WBU Statement on the Death of George Floyd

Our nation finds itself gripped in the pain and turmoil of the unjust, heartbreaking death of George Floyd. We grieve with his family and our fellow citizens in the African-American community. The tragedy of his death exposes the ongoing struggles of the black community and is the latest expression of a history of injustice and inequity in our nation.

The Gospel vision of Williams Baptist University compels us to confront and combat racism in all its expressions – “to love justice and seek mercy” demands we do so. An unwavering affirmation of the dignity of all human beings must have its just expression. This commitment includes our black brothers and sisters.

WBU must be a place where the ideals of the Lord Jesus Christ are lived, taught, declared, and practiced. We must strive to express these ideals in our country, our communities, our churches, and our campus. The Gospel offers the real hope that we can do better – we must do better, and we will.

– Dr. Stan Norman, WBU President