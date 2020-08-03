Commencement is Saturday, Aug. 8

Williams Baptist University will hold its 2020 commencement exercises Saturday, Aug. 8. The ceremony was postponed from its originally scheduled date in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately 80 graduates are receiving diplomas from WBU this year.

Attendance at the ceremony will be restricted due to covid-19. To maintain social distancing, only graduates and a limited number of family members will be able to attend, along with WBU faculty and staff. However, a free, live broadcast of the ceremony will be made available over the internet at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/wbueagles/ .

“We have been blessed to share the past several years with these graduates, and we are grateful now to celebrate this milestone with them. We all understand that these are challenging days that require some unusual safety measures, but we are still planning a day that will be special and very meaningful,” said Dr. Stan Norman, WBU president.

The ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday in the Southerland-Mabee Center. Norman will deliver the commencement address.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.