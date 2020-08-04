Dr. Christopher Hair Joins WBU English Faculty

Williams Baptist University has announced that Dr. Christopher Hair will be joining the WBU English faculty this fall. Hair, who has more than 20 years experience in higher education, will serve as professor of English, chair of the English Department, and chair of the Division of Arts and Sciences.

“Dr. Hair is a great addition to our already outstanding English faculty. He is an accomplished scholar in the study of literature, and he excels in classroom instruction. He has an abiding Christian faith which he integrates seamlessly into his teaching. We are blessed to have his talents and his leadership on our faculty,” said Dr. Stan Norman, president of Williams.

Hair served for the past three years at Oklahoma Baptist University, where he was associate dean of humanities and social sciences and chair of the Division of Language and Literature. He also taught for ten years at Emmanuel College in Georgia, with previous teaching duties at Oklahoma State University, Baylor University and the University of Kentucky.

Hair earned his Ph.D. at the University of Kentucky, where he specialized in British renaissance literature, with a special focus on the 17th century, especially Milton. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from Baylor University.

“We are delighted to welcome the Hair family into the WBU campus family and the Walnut Ridge community. They will be a great fit here, and we look forward to everyone getting to know them,” said Norman.

Hair and his wife, Amanda, have four children: Ethan, age 19, Becca, 17, Sarah, 12, and Lilli, 9.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.