WBU Presents Employee Service Honors

Williams Baptist University has honored nine of its employees for 100 years of combined service to the school and its Christ-centered education.

“I am privileged and honored to work with everyone at this great university,” WBU President Dr. Stan Norman said. “Those honored for their work and sacrifice have given so much of their time and effort to this great school and it is because of their hard work and the work of all the school’s employees that our students are able to achieve all the great things they do.”

Dr. Bob Magee was recognized for his 35 years of service to the university. Magee currently serves as chair of the Department of Fine Arts, professor of music and director of choral activities, as well as director of the Williams Singers. He also spent 13 years on the mission field before beginning work at WBU.

Honored for 15 years of service was Dr. Walter Norvell, who is an associate professor of Christian ministries.

John Mayberry, Pamela Meridith and James Parsons were all honored for 10 years of service at WBU. Mayberry has served in a number of roles at WBU and is now the head women’s basketball coach of the Lady Eagles. Meridith serves as the director of library and has been a member of the State Library Board since January. Parsons is a member of the WBU Physical Plant staff.

Honored for five years of service were Amber Grady, Janna Himschoot, Dr. Chris Polachic and Max Rose. Grady serves as the Dean of Students, while Himschoot is an assistant professor of business. Polachic is an assistant professor of natural sciences with an emphasis in physics. Rose serves as the gift account coordinator and as office manager for the Offices of Institutional Advancement and Public Relations.

The employees were honored at the WBU employee service luncheon on Dec. 10.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.