WBU Receives Gift from First National Bank of Lawrence County

First National Bank of Lawrence County has continued its substantial support of the Williams Works initiative at Williams Baptist University. A $7,500 gift was presented to WBU President Stan Norman by First National Vice President and Imboden Branch Manager Warren Williams.

“We are grateful for the generosity and shared vision that First National Bank of Lawrence County has for WBU and the Williams Work Initiative,” Norman said. “This gift will help continue the growth of the program, where students are able to receive a Christ-centered and academically excellent university education by working for our Eagle Farms operation and other community partners to lessen the financial burden of attending college.”

WBU began the Williams Work initiative in the fall of 2020 with a group of 40 students who were selected to work 16 hours per week through the fall and spring semesters. In exchange for their hours, students have their tuition and fees covered for each semester they work. In addition, students will have the opportunity to work through the summer to have their room and board expenses as well, giving the students the opportunity to graduate debt-free.

First National Bank is headquartered in Walnut Ridge, with branches in Bono, Hoxie, Imboden and Pocahontas. The bank has been a supporter of WBU for many decades.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.