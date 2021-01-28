WBU Releases Fall ’20 President’s and Dean’s Lists

Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2020 fall semester. The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while the Dean’s List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Arkansas, listed by county, were:

Ashley – Dean’s List – Hamburg: Adam Hernandez.

Baxter – Dean’s List – Clarkridge: Charlie Phillips; Mountain Home: Talyn Benton.

Boone – President’s List – Harrison: Kelsey Robinson. Dean’s List – Harrison: Tatum Little.

Carroll – Dean’s List – Berryville: Maryn Jones.

Clark – Dean’s List – Gurdon: Lily Cox.

Clay – President’s List – Pollard: Brayden Brewer. Dean’s List – Corning: Alexis Taylor.

Cleburne – President’s List – Pangburn: Seth Haile.

Craighead – President’s List – Bay: Katie Ferguson; Bono: Kayla Harp; Brookland: Paige Carlyle, Breanna Condon; Jonesboro: Abby Bass, Braxton Haff, Kierra Huskey, Kayla Joiner, Madison Lawson; Lake City: Hailey Carr, Nathan Higgins. Dean’s List – Bono: Daylee Bonham, Levi Bonham, Sarah Holmes, Jasmine Watlington; Jonesboro: Jarron Brantley, Corynna Cliff, Kaylen Doss, Grant Goad, Rebekah Presley, Rebekah Sullinger, Tomilyn Sullinger, Jared Veteto.

Crittenden – President’s List – Marion: Camryn Martin. Dean’s List – Marion: Kristen Robbins.

Cross – President’s List – Wynne: Molly Mingo, Heath Taylor. Dean’s List – Wynne: Molly Henson, Tyler Jones.

Faulkner – President’s List – Conway: Calista Christian. Dean’s List – Conway: Logan Evans.

Fulton – President’s List – Ash Flat: Kelsey Abney. Dean’s List – Mammoth Spring: Adrianna Rogers; Salem: Ethan Pingel.

Greene – President’s List – Paragould: Kaydra Cole, Trevor Thomas. Dean’s List – Paragould: Gage Blankenship, Andrew Cooper, Nash Davis, Faith Jankoviak, Winter Lammers, Caiden McFadden; Marmaduke: Julie Foster.

Independence – President’s List – Sulphur Rock: Shae Smart.

Jackson – President’s List – Newport: Cash Forrester, Abby Johnson.

Jefferson – President’s List – White Hall: Morgan Lunsford.

Lawrence – President’s List – Black Rock: Bekah Kopp; Imboden: Anna Doney, Joel Marlow; Saffell: Paige Johnson; Lynn: Nick Powell; Walnut Ridge: Tate Anderson, Cassidy Clayton, Makayla Durham. Dean’s List – Hoxie: Jessica Luttrell, Caroline Whitmire; Imboden: Bryson Vance; Powhatan: Gabby Jones; Saffell: Bailey Donnell; Smithville: Chasaty Malone; Abby Orrick; Walnut Ridge: Abbey Cox, Mattox Craig, Maci Smelser.

Lonoke – President’s List – Austin: Rachel Jones. Dean’s List – Ward: Hunter Wade.

Marion – Dean’s List – Yellville: Sarah Wilson.

Mississippi – President’s List – Blytheville: Rachel McKuin, Emma Weeks; Manila: Alex Cole. Dean’s List – Blytheville: Quinn Crosskno. Manila: Hannah Jones, Emily Weiss, Zoe Towell; Osceola: Zoe Warhurst

Poinsett – Dean’s List – Marked Tree: Jarrett Harsson; Trumann: Aejarah Hodges, Ruby Keller, Cleo Morris.

Pulaski – Dean’s List – Little Rock: MeKency Shepard; Mabelvale: Heidi Thomas.

Randolph – President’s List – Maynard: Bethany Autry, Destiny Autry, Whitney Meridith; Pocahontas: Ashlyn Ellis, Jared Erwin, Hannah Koons, Jordyn Rice, Kira Rogers, Logan Tharp, Ashley Tweedy. Dean’s List – Pocahontas: Michael Barnett, Rachel Burtman, Elizabeth Erwin, Anna Flanery, Carlie Glenn, Evelyn Moser II, Andrew Radcliff; Reyno: Connor Daniels.

Sharp – President’s List – Evening Shade: Joe Hutchison; Hardy: Sim Sapp; Sidney: Maura Thomason. Dean’s List – Hardy: Alexis Ellis, Lindsey Horrell.

St. Francis – Dean’s List – Forrest City: Hunter Taylor;

Union – Dean’s List – Smackover: Haley Ruddell.

Washington – President’s List – Fayetteville: Shelby Henson.

White – President’s List – Beebe: Hannah Crafton. Griffithville: Caleb Harris. McRae: Shea Holland. Dean’s List – Beebe: Kayla Green; Searcy: Morgan Feltrop, Kalynn Hopkins.

Making the Dean’s List from Kansas, listed by city, were:

Wichita – Dean’s List – Isabela Felix.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Louisiana, listed by city, were:

Independence – Dean’s List – Madison Knight.

Oak Grove – President’s List – Sam Philley.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from New Mexico, listed by city, were:

Albuquerque – Dean’s List – Trevor Lawson.

Making the President’s List from Mississippi, listed by city, were:

Cleveland – President’s List – Laila Byas.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Missouri, listed by city, were:

Alton: – President’s List – Eric Honeycutt.

Bloomfield – Dean’s List – Jenna Yates.

Campbell: – President’s List – Madison Mittag.

Cape Girardeau – Dean’s List – Ben Steelman.

Dexter: – President’s List – Shelby Haynes.

East Prairie – Dean’s List – Alex Cowgill.

Eugene: – President’s List – Morgan Brinker.

Hartville: – President’s List – Madelynne Boyer.

Mountain View – Dean’s List – Abby Reese.

Myrtle – Dean’s List – Andrew Taylor.

Republic – Dean’s List – Megan Weis.

Springfield – Dean’s List – Kaitlyn Anderson, Dani Barstead.

Van Buren – Dean’s List – Connor Jackson.

Warrensburg – Dean’s List – Henry Vernon.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Oklahoma, listed by city, were:

Edmond – President’s List – DeShayla Thompson.

Seminole – Dean’s List – Makena Cramer.

Making the Dean’s Lists from Pennsylvania, listed by city, was:

Philadelphia – Dean’s List – Isaiah Vizcarrondo.

Making the President’s List from Oregon, listed by city, were:

Harrison – President’s List – Anna Langlie.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Tennessee, listed by city, were:

Arlington – Dean’s List – Ryan Sanders.

Cleveland – Dean’s List – Kyla Hudson.

Halls – Dean’s List – Sara Pruitt.

McKenzie – Dean’s List – Erika Reviejo.

Memphis – President’s List – Tasia Bland.

Murfreesboro – President’s List – Karly Meyer.

Springfield – Dean’s List – Jimmy Watson.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Texas, listed by city, were:

Bullard – President’s List – Emma French.

Cedar Creek – Dean’s List – Mikayla Adams.

Forney – Dean’s List – Kennedy Johnson.

League City – President’s List – Nathan Cartwright.

Livingston – Dean’s List – Krista Jones.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from other countries, listed by country and city, were:

Brazil

Aras – President’s List – Joao Filipe Lucredi.

Belem – Dean’s List – Petro Piwtorak.

Sao Jose dos Campos – President’s List – Matheus Reis.

Sao Paulo – President’s List – Gabriel Deieno, Renan de Sousa Paiva. Dean’s List – Lucas Custodio, Carlos Simoni.

Sao Sebastiao do Cai – Dean’s List – Ramone Trentin.

Nigeria

Port Harcourt – Dean’s List – Grace Opufou-Wellman.

Scotland

Motherwell – Dean’s List – Harrison Gailey.

Spain

Madrid – President’s List – Alfonso Madrigal. Dean’s List – Adrian Briceno, Jacobo Obradors.

Mislata – Dean’s List – Alejandro Lopez.