Get to know your professors at WBU

Here at Williams Baptist University, we consider ourselves more of a family than simply a university. We pride ourselves on our ability to form close relationships between students and professors through Christ-centered education. This blog is created to help alleviate some of the stress incoming freshmen may be feeling when transitioning to college classes. After getting to know your professors at Williams, not only will the task of tackling college coursework become less daunting, it will be easier to form a close relationship with your professors in order to gain the best college experience possible. (Going to them for help when you need it won’t be nearly as intimidating!)

Professor: Dr. Walter Norvell

Degrees earned:

B.A. – Union University (Sociology)

M.S. – University of Memphis (Counseling & Personnel Services)

M.A.R.E. – Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Ph.D. – Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (Concentrations in Foundations, Church Administration, and Youth Ministry)

Teaching at Williams since 2005

Classes Taught: Introduction to Youth Ministry, Introduction to Philosophy, Church Administration, Biblical Interpretation, Evangelism, Missiology, Old Testament, Faith Development in Children and Adolescents, Pastoral Ministry, Principles of Christian Teaching, Supervised Ministry, Disciple-Making Church

Professor Norvell has taught at WBU for sixteen years. His extensive knowledge of the gospel combined with his passion for creating disciples has proven to be extremely beneficial to the Christian Ministries department here at Williams.

An interview with the professor himself!

What made you want to become a professor at WBU?

The university’s commitment to a Christian Worldview and the emphasis on disciple-making.

What has changed the most since you started working here?

Everything. We are constantly adjusting and adapting to meet the changing needs of students and the changing church and culture in which our students will minister.

What is your teaching philosophy and class management style?

I make disciples.

What are the benefits of teaching smaller classes?

Williams provides an opportunity for students and professors to share unique life experiences.

What is your favorite thing about teaching?

Watching students become disciples of Jesus.

What made you want to pursue the profession?

I have been fascinated with several interests: Christian worldview, Discipleship, Spiritual Formation, and Spiritual disciplines.

How do you incorporate your Christian worldview into your lesson?

Worldview is like water for fish. It is the environment that we live in. It is the way we view and explain life. I attempt to weave it into every aspect of my classes. Sometimes that is a direct emphasis but it undergirds everything we do.

Have you taught anywhere before coming to WBU? If so, how did that experience help you in your teaching here?

I gained teaching experience at Midwestern Theological Seminary and Dallas Baptist University. I also learned how to teach at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels.

What advice can you give incoming freshmen?

Attend every class on time. Do all your assignments on time, even extra credit assignments. Take excellent notes. Buy all your textbooks and read all your assignments. Ask questions when you don’t understand.

What activities or hobbies do you do outside of work?

I like to fish, garden, hike, and read.

If you had to pick another profession, what would it be?

Ministry. I would lead a church in small groups and discipleship ministries.

What is your favorite thing about your job?

Interacting with students.

What can students expect from you during class?

My full attention and my full preparation. It is the same thing I expect of students, too.