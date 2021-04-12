First National Bank of LAWCO Presents Gift to WBU

First National Bank of Lawrence County continued its support of Williams Baptist University and the Williams Works initiative with a $7,500 check that was presented to WBU President Dr. Stan Norman by Vice President and Compliance Officer Holly Cain on Monday.

“First National Bank of Lawrence County has been a gracious friend to Williams Baptist University,” Norman said. “Their continued support and generosity have helped Williams become the university it is now and this gift will help it continue to grow. This gift will continue to help support our students in our Williams Works program as we strive to deliver a Christ-centered education while also lessening the financial burden on our students and their families.”

WBU launched the Williams Works initiative in the fall of 2020. Students selected for the program work 16 hours per week through the fall and spring semesters, and in exchange their tuition and fees are covered. Those who work full-time through the summer can also cover their room and board expenses, giving students the opportunity to graduate debt-free.

First National Bank is headquartered in Walnut Ridge, with branches in Bono, Hoxie, Imboden and Pocahontas. The bank has been a supporter of WBU for many decades.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.