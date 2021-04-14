Business Students Inducted Into Sigma Beta Delta

Eight students have been inducted into Sigma Beta Delta, the international honor society for business, at Williams Baptist University. The induction ceremony was held April 14 on the WBU campus.

The new inductees are Luke Breitkreuz of Stevensville, Mich.; Brayden Brewer of Pollard, Ark.; Lucas Custodio of Sao Paulo, Brazil; Gabriel Deieno of Sao Paulo, Brazil; Seth Haile of Pangburn, Ark.; Joao Lucredi of Araras, Brazil; Camryn Martin of Oakland, Tenn. and Renan de Sousa Paiva of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Sigma Beta Delta is open to college juniors and seniors in the field of business. To qualify for the honor society, the students must rank in the top 20 percent of their class and be invited to join by the faculty of the university’s business department.

The Department of Business at WBU offers degrees in business administration, finance and marketing.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.