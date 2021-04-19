WBU Announces 2021 Academic Award Winners

Williams Baptist University recently honored eleven students for their outstanding achievements in the classroom at its annual Academic Awards Banquet on Monday afternoon.

WBU faculty selected the students for the awards based upon their academic performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of the 2021 Academic Awards were:

Business – Brayden Brewer of Pollard, Ark., and Andrew Taylor of Myrtle, Mo.

Christian Ministries – Seith Haile of Pangburn, Ark.

Dr. RoseMary Weaver Elementary Education – Ashlyn Ellis of Pocahontas, Ark.

Mid-Level Education – Shelbey Wolk of Paragould, Ark.

English – Rebekah Kopp of Black Rock, Ark.

Health & Physical Education – Kesley Robinson of Harrison, Ark.

History – Hannah Koons of Pocahontas, Ark.

Natural Sciences – Kierra Huskey of Jonesboro, Ark., and Morgan Paige Johnson of Saffell, Ark.

Psychology – Shea Holland of McRae, Ark.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.