WBU Commencement Ceremony Set for May 1

More than 90 graduates will receive diplomas from Williams Baptist University during its 2021 commencement ceremony, Saturday, May 1. The event begins at 10 a.m. in the Southerland-Mabee Center on campus.

Graduates from 11 departments including Business, Christian Ministries, Communication Arts, Criminal Justice, Education, English, History, Liberal Arts, Music, Natural Science and Psychology will receive master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees.

Dr. Rodney Harris, assistant professor of history and chair of the faculty senate, will give the invocation followed by greetings and recognitions from Dr. Norman. A performance from the Williams Singers under the direction of Dr. Bob Magee, chair of the department of Fine Arts, will follow. WBU President Dr. Stan Norman will deliver the commencement address and give closing remarks to the graduating class.

Due to social distancing guidelines, attendance to the event is limited. The commencement ceremony will be streamed live on WBU’s homepage at WilliamsBU.edu and on the Williams Baptist University YouTube channel.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.