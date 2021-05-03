CDL Bus Driver

Williams Baptist University is seeking applicants to fill the part-time position of Bus Driver. The Bus Driver has the primary responsibility for ensuring the health, safety and welfare of those being transported to and from the WBU campus. It is also the responsibility of the Bus Driver to inspect the inside and outside of the bus, making sure it is clean and in proper working order for the scheduled trip. The successful applicant will have the ability to drive coach buses, with air brakes and a P endorsement, during the day and night; a clean driving record; up to date health card; and experience interacting with students, coaches and staff.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts college and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). The college is located near Walnut Ridge, Arkansas and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Requirements

High school diploma

Drivers training

Air brake endorsement

Current Commercial Driver’s License

Pass a drug and alcohol blood test

The applicant should be an active follower of Jesus Christ and committed to the college’s spiritual and academic mission.

Application

Applicants should fill out our online application and then send a letter of interest, current resume, and contact information via email to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.