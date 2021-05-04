Ellis to Receive Yick Collegiate Award

Recent Williams Baptist University graduate David Ellis has been selected to receive the prestigious William Yick Collegiate Award presented by the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

Established in 2014 by Yick, a former president of the AFMC, the award is presented to a student of an Arkansas college or university that is currently designated as an AFMC Federated Institution and who is majoring in music or recently graduated with a degree in the music field.

Ellis, a native of Gainesville, Ark., will receive the honor during the AFMC’s 96th convention on May 8 where he will be recognized for his musical achievements and presented with both a certificate and a monetary award. In addition, a video of Ellis performing Snowglare’s Respite, an original solo piano composition, will be viewed by all convention registrants.

While at Williams, Ellis was a member of the University Band and Williams Singers for four years. During his senior year, he served as president of Mu Phi Epsilon, an international co-educational music fraternity. He plans to pursue a master of music degree in music technology from Southern Utah University.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.