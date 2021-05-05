Robinson, Brewer Receive Founders Awards

Kelsey Robinson and Brayden Brewer have been awarded the 2021 Founders Awards at Williams Baptist University. The awards were presented to the pair during WBU’s graduate luncheon on Friday, April 30.

Founders Award winners are selected from each graduating class at Williams. Recipients are chosen by a vote of the faculty and administration as outstanding representatives of the university and its ideals.

Robinson, a native of Bergman, Ark., graduated summa cum laude, was a Coe Scholar and had a perfect 4.0-grade point average. She received her Bachelor of Science in Health & Physical Education and has accepted a job to coach seventh and eighth-grade girls’ basketball at Greenbrier High School in Greenbrier, Ark., where she will also teach math.

“Kelsey’s competitive drive followed by her strict discipline is what sets her apart from others,” said WBU head women’s basketball coach John Mayberry. “Throughout her time at Williams she has continued to demonstrate her leadership skills and remarkable ability to manage stressful situations. Her work ethic coupled with her ability to motivate and encourage others will no doubt follow her into the classroom and on the court.”

Brewer, a native of Piggott, Ark., graduated magna cum laude and was a scholar athlete. He received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and is currently pursuing business opportunities in the field of finance.

“Brayden is hard-working, intelligent, personable, and honest, all traits that will make him successful in the world of business,” Heather Parson, assistant professor and chair of the Department of Business. “His work ethic and dedication to his faith will lead him to be one of the next great young leaders, no matter where life takes him.”

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.