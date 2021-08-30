Additional E-Books

Skip to content
We’re so thankful for the following websites; you will find ebooks that are freely available due to the generous contribution of many organizations.
- AddAll Meta-search 3-+ e-book sites.
- Alex Catalogue A collection of public domain and open access documents with a focus on American and English literature as well as Western philosophy.
- Amazon Kindle
- Baen Free Library Free fiction and non-fiction; Sci-FI and Fantasy
- Barnes & Noble Nook
- Bartleby.com King James Bible, Harvard Classics, Oxford Shakespeare, Gray’s Anatomy, and more
- bibliomania Reference, dictionaries, quotations, non-fiction, biographies, religious texts, study guides, book summaries, fiction, drama, poetry short stories
- bookboon.com Free textbooks
- BookRix Fiction and self-published uploads
- Bookyards.com 21,600 e-books. Upload your own book.
- Christianbook.com Christian
- CNX.org View and share free educational material that can be organized as books or other academic assignments. Subset of Rice University’s OpenStax.org
- E-Books Directory Free e-books. Submit your e-book.
- Europeana Music and Art collections
- Finding E-books Library of Congress e-book guide.
- FreeBookCentre.net Free e-books. Professional and academic collections.
- Free-ebooks.net Free.
- Free Library Free reference resources.
- Google Books Partial text.
- getfreeebooks.com Free e-books. Submit e-books.
- Hathi Trust Academics
- ManyBooks.net numerous formats
- National Academies More than 4,000 NAP pdf-books downloadable free.National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Medicine, and National Research Council.
- OpenStax Peer reviewed. Openly licensed. 100% free. RICE University.
- Overdrive Public libraries
- Project Gutenberg Free eBooks that can be download to your PC, then moved to your personal device.
- The Open Library An internet archive.